Two new UNTOLD festivals in Poiana Brasov, to be called Massif; municipality concludes protocol with organizers

The Brasov Local Council has given its consent for the conclusion of a collaboration protocol with the organizer of the UNTOLD festival, which promises to bring, starting next year, two festivals in the Poiana Brasov resort, events that will take place under a concept called Massif, agerpres reports.

According to information provided by Brasov City Hall, the objective of the protocol is "to transform Poiana Brasov into the most important mountain resort for young people in Europe, and beyond."

According to the organizing company, Massif will mean several events, which will take place throughout the year in Poiana Brasov, the headlines being two music festivals: one in the winter season, which will combine skiing with electronic music, dance, trance and experimental and the other, during summer, which will combine entertainment with relaxation.The initiator of the partnership, Mayor Allen Coliban, said that UNTOLD is not the only festival organizer who has expressed a desire to come to Brasov, but has "a recipe and an organizing team that has shown not only that it can deliver a concept, but can adapt such concepts to communities. "In this context, the CEO of UNTOLD, Bogdan Buta, stated that he wants the events to start as soon as possible, but this depends on the concrete support they will receive from the local authorities.According to this partnership, the UNTOLD representatives will bear all the expenses for organizing and promoting these events, the municipality committing itself to make available to the organizers the land and the technical-urban endowments necessary for the optimal organization of these events.The UNTOLD company currently has two active projects, the UNTOLD - Cluj and Neversea - Constanta festivals.