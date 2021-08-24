Two out of ten Romanians got a pet during pandemic

60% of Romanians have a pet, and 20% say that they have had pets for at least 2 years, according to a Reveal Marketing Research study, sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

According to the quoted document, the dog is the most common pet held in households from the urban and rural areas, the data showing that 73% of pet owners have a dog, while 57% have cats. The top of the most popular pets is filled by birds / parrots / canaries (9%), fish (7%), turtles and hamsters / Guinea pigs / lab rats (3%).

The study also analyzes the places where Romanians purchase food for their pets. The majority prefers hypermarkets/supermarkets (78%) and specialized stores (55%), followed by the veterinarian clinic (20%) and online purchases (15%).There is also a larger concern from people from the urban area regarding pet care, because 64% of these purchase food from specialized shops, which also sell premium products. This is due to the larger purchasing power in the urban area, as well as a larger presence and diversity of services, specialized shops and veterinarian clinics.What do Romanians do with their pets when they leave home with the entire family? The majority finds solutions with friends or family (63%) or they leave them at home and ask someone to stop by and feed them (36%). Furthermore, another solution for Romanians is housing their pets in a special hotel (6%).Romanians wish to adopt pets (57%), rather than buying them (43%).The study was done during the period of July 16 - August 22, 2021, through the CAWI method (computer assisted web interview), on a representative sample of 1,007 respondents. The margin of error is +/-3%, and the level of trust is 95%.