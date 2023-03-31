Two shipments of waste from Germany and Italy blocked from entering Romania

Two trucks carrying more than 20 tones of waste from Germany and Italy were stopped upon entering Romanian, at the Nadlac II and Bors II Border Crossing Points (PTF), and the authorities ordered the waste to be returned to their countries of origin.

The trucks were driven by Romanian drivers, who were transporting, according to the documents accompanying the goods, clothing waste, other textile materials and glass waste from various trading companies in Germany and Italy for companies in Romania.

"As there were suspicions about the legality of the transport in question, the border policemen requested authorized support from the representatives of the Arad and Bihor County Commissariat of the National Environmental Guard. Following check-ups, it was found that the vehicles were loaded with 20,890 kg of waste, consisting of clothing, second-hand textile materials and glass waste, a load for which it was determined that it does not meet the legal conditions to entry our country's territory," the Arad Border Police conveyed on Friday.

The authorities have ordered that the goods be returned to the shipping companies