Two trailer trucks loaded with 44 tonnes of waste from Hungary denied entry into Romania

frontiera tir

Authorities at the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point have denied the entry of two trailer trucks loaded with waste being brought from Hungary for Romanian companies, as they were found not to comply with the legal conditions for entry into our country.

The trailer trucks were driven by Romanian drivers who, according to the accompanying documents, were carrying waste paper and cardboard packaging.

"As there were suspicions about the legality of the transport in question, the border guards requested authorised support from representatives of the Arad County Commissariat of the National Environmental Guard. Thus, following the checks carried out, it was found that the trucks were loaded with 44,860 kg of waste, consisting of paper and cardboard packaging, for which the drivers did not present the necessary documentation required by law for the import of these products," Arad Border Police informed on Thursday.

The authorities have ordered the waste to be returned to the consignors in Hungary. AGERPRES

