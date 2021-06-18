UK Ambassador Noble: Almost one million Romanians have chosen to live in the UK, despite Brexit

British Ambassador Andrew Noble said on Thursday at the Queen's Day reception that approximately one million Romanians have chosen to live in the UK, in the context of Brexit, the vagaries of the weather and culinary differences between the two nations.

In the last two years, the quality and size of the bilateral relationship have increased remarkably. We even discovered that almost a million Romanians chose to live in the United Kingdom, despite Brexit, the weather and the absence of the mici [grilled minced meat rolls] from the English cuisine, the diplomat said.

He recalled that this year marks the 69th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's accession to the throne of Great Britain.

The Queen dedicated her life to Great Britain and the Commonwealth, Noble said, recalling that 2021 is a "year of deep sadness for the Queen" following the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. In this context, the ambassador recalled the friendship between Prince Philip and King Mihai.

In his speech, Ambassador Noble recalled the involvement of the British mission in supporting Romanian NGOs "dealing with social challenges such as violence against women or the sexual exploitation of minors."

This year we celebrated the 165th anniversary of the liberation of the Roma people from Romania and the 50th anniversary of the declaration of Roma rights in 1971. We still have a lot to do globally, not only in Romania, to achieve true equality, he added.

At the same time, the British ambassador spoke about the prospects of the present, after the United Kingdom left the EU.

Regardless of personal feelings about Brexit, the current goal is to strengthen the UK's relations globally. The G7 summit demonstrated how global partners can work together to respond to global challenges such as the pandemic, consolidating democracy and freedom of the press, he underscored.