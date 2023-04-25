Unemployment rate falls to 3.02% in March

The unemployment rate registered at the national level was, in March 2023, 3.02%, lower than that of the previous month by 0.06 percentage points, the National Employment Agency informs in a release.

The total number of unemployed at the end of March 2023 was 236,726 people, lower by 4,496 people compared to the one registered at the end of February.

Of the total number of registered unemployed, 43,022 were unemployed with benefits and 193,704 without benefits. The number of unemployed people with benefits decreased by 2,430 people, and the number of unemployed people without benefits decreased by 2,066 people compared to the previous month.

By residence, the number of unemployed at the end of March was as follows: 66,753 unemployed came from urban areas and 169,973 unemployed from rural areas.

The number of unemployed women was, on March 31, 2023, 112,095 people, while the number of unemployed men was 124,631 people.

Most of the unemployed were between 40 - 49 years old (58,754), followed by those over 55 years old (48,145), at the other end there were people between 25 - 29 years old (17,090).

As to the structure of unemployment according to the level of education, the unemployed without education and those with primary education had a significant share in the total number of registered unemployed (29.78%). The unemployed with secondary education level represented 33.15% of the total registered unemployed, and those with university education 4.32%.AGERPRES