UNICEF Romania to get involved in secondary legislation's elaboration on package of laws regarding social assistance reform

UNICEF Romania will be involved in the elaboration of the secondary legislation on the package of laws regarding social assistance reform, as agreed upon in a meeting between the Minister of Laboor and Social Solidarity, Simona Bucura Oprescu, and the UNICEF representative for Romania, Anna Riatti, according to a post on the ministry's Facebook page.

The UNICEF delegation included Voica Pop, child protection expert, and Yusuf Bafozoda, social policy expert.

According to the source, the parties have also discussed about the development of mechanisms to make the response of the social protection systems more efficient to crisis situations with an emphasis on the protection of vulnerable people.

"We continue to work together with UNICEF in the interest of vulnerable people. We had a first meeting for strategies and coherent action in 2024. Together we can think and implement better public policies! Thank you Anna Riatti, Voica Pop and Yusuf Bafozoda for your support!" the minister Simona Bucura-Oprescu said.