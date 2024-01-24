Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

UNICEF Romania to get involved in secondary legislation's elaboration on package of laws regarding social assistance reform

http://www.montblanc.com
UNICEF

UNICEF Romania to get involved in secondary legislation's elaboration on package of laws regarding social assistance reform

UNICEF Romania will be involved in the elaboration of the secondary legislation on the package of laws regarding social assistance reform, as agreed upon in a meeting between the Minister of Laboor and Social Solidarity, Simona Bucura Oprescu, and the UNICEF representative for Romania, Anna Riatti, according to a post on the ministry's Facebook page.

The UNICEF delegation included Voica Pop, child protection expert, and Yusuf Bafozoda, social policy expert.

According to the source, the parties have also discussed about the development of mechanisms to make the response of the social protection systems more efficient to crisis situations with an emphasis on the protection of vulnerable people.

"We continue to work together with UNICEF in the interest of vulnerable people. We had a first meeting for strategies and coherent action in 2024. Together we can think and implement better public policies! Thank you Anna Riatti, Voica Pop and Yusuf Bafozoda for your support!" the minister Simona Bucura-Oprescu said.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.