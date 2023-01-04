 
     
UNITER: Mitica Popescu, sad parting that calls for silence

The death of the actor Mitica Popescu is "a sad parting that calls for silence", say UNITER representatives in a post on Facebook.

"A man of integrity, sensitive at the same time, with that quietness and clarity in his eyes that said more than a thousand words. A good man you wanted to have around. A man who offered and offered himself. At the UNITER 2009 Awards Gala, Mitica Popescu received the Award for Lifelong Achievement for the 42 years dedicated to Theatre. A truly emotional moment that will remain in our memory. 'D'ale lu' Mitica' will certainly stay etched in our mind. And, above all, the exhortation at the end: 'Be smart. And fearless'. Thank you for the life lesson, Mr. Mitica Popescu!," UNITER conveyed on Wednesday, Agerpres informs.

The casket with the lifeless body of actor Mitica Popescu will be placed on Thursday, between 12:30 and 19:30, in the foyer of Teatrul Mic in no.16 Constantin Mille street, to be then transported to the Bellu Cemetery Chapel. According to a press release of Teatrul Mic, the funeral service will take place on Friday, at 3:00 p.m., at the Bellu Cemetery

