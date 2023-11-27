 
     
Units 1 and 2 of Cernavoda nuclear power plant operate at nominal power

centrala nucleara cernavoda

Units 1 and 2 of Cernavoda nuclear power plant are operating at nominal power, Nuclearelectrica company informs on Monday.

According to a company's report submitted to the Bucharest Stock Exchange, on November 26, 2023, both units of Cernavoda were operated at reduced power due to the severe weather conditions in Dobrogea region.

Operation at reduced power was carried out in safe conditions, in accordance with the specific procedures of Cernavoda applicable in these situations, without impact on security of the reactor, the unit's personnel, the population and the surrounding environment.

