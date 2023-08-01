Untold Festival: Thousands of MAI employees to ensure security at the festival

Thousands of employees of Ministry for Development, Public Works and Administration and the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) with the Directorate General for Operational Management, the Romanian Gendarmerie, the Romanian Police, the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, the National Anti-Drug Agency, the Brigade for Combating Organised Crime, as well as local police forces will be present throughout the four days of the Untold Festival to ensure that safety measures are respected by all participants in the event, the organisers announced Tuesday in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

Some 800 private security guards will also be involved in maintaining public order and peace in the event area. Two mobile hospitals and three first aid points will also be located in the festival area.

From Thursday to Sunday, the city of Cluj-Napoca will host the 8th edition of the Untold Festival, which will bring over 250 top national and international artists and their teams. Tens of thousands of fans from Romania and around the world are expected to attend the concerts.

The festival covers 235,000 square metres. The main stage will have over 900 square metres of LED screen, 32 metres high, 110 metres wide and 30 metres deep. The weight of the stage exceeds 500 tons and the roof has a span of 24 meters. More than 1,250 light shows will colour the Cluj Arena stadium all festival days and nights. All the energy used on the main stage comes from renewable sources, the press release said.

The Untold 2023 theme is "The Light Phoenix" and will be found in the stadium and mainstage sets.

According to organisers, there will be impressive stages and special music spots, over 50 food and drink vendors, a fashion corner called Designers' Nest, and magical characters, entertainers and dancers will parade through the festival. Many other surprises are also in store.