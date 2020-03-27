UPDATE Donations from various companies, individuals to medical units facing the novel coronavirus threat

Several companies decided to make donations to the medical units operating in their area, among which is Electrica Group, with 240,000 euros, and Romaqua Group Borsec, with 500,000 lei.

From two distinct releases sent on Friday to AGERPRES, the Electrica Group says it granted the above-mentioned aid to hospitals in Bucharest, Ploiesti, Brasov, Cluj, while Romaqua Group Borsec says it makes the donation to the Matei Bals and Victor Babes hospitals in Bucharest, alongside another 20,000 lei for the Azuga Trauma and Orthopaedics Hospital.Romanian Red Cross Romania has purchased one million sanitary masks which it has distributed to several institutions, the value of the acquisition being over 790,000 euros and have been carried out with support from several national companies.Almost 100,000 lei were donated in the first day of a campaign launched by the local authorities in support to the Blaj Municipal Hospital, designated hospital support to treating the ill persons infected with the novel coronavirus, to purchase equipment, the largest sum coming from Bosch company, and the rest from individuals.