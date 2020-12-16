UPDATE President Iohannis signs decree on convening new Parliament elect on 21 December

President Klaus Iohannis signed a decree on Wednesday to convene the new Parliament on 21 December, according to AGERPRES.

According to the decree, the Legislature resulting from 6 December elections is convened at 12:00 on 21 December at the Palace of Parliament.

President Klaus Iohannis announced at the Cotroceni Palace on Monday that he would convene the new Parliament on 21 December.

"Given that the Central Electoral Bureau [BEC, ed. n.] has communicated the final results of the parliamentary election, the conditions for convening the new Parliament are now fulfilled and I can inform you that I intend to convene the new Parliament for 21 December, next week. The new Parliament will be formed on Monday," the president said after the first round of consultations with the parties and political formations that will be represented in the new Parliament, in view of nominating the candidate for the position of prime minister.

The new Parliament will be composed of representatives of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the National Liberal Party (PNL), Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) Alliance, the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) and of the national minorities.

According to the results presented on Monday by the Central Electoral Bureau, PSD will have 47 seats in the Senate and 110 seats in the Chamber of Deputies in the future Parliament, while PNL obtained 41 seats in the Senate, respectively 93 in the Chamber of Deputies.

The USR PLUS Alliance will have 25 seats in the Senate and 55 in the Chamber of Deputies, and the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) - 14 in the Senate and 33 in the Chamber of Deputies.

UDMR won 9 seats in the Senate and 21 in the Chamber of Deputies.

"Furthermore, at the level of each constituency, the mandates of senator and deputy will be nominally assigned. After granting the deputy mandates to the organizations of citizens belonging to national minorities, the Central Electoral Bureau will publish the final result of the elections," BEC spokesperson Mircea Preotescu specified on Monday.