US Charge d'Affairs Muniz expresses desire to further see US-Romania relationship increase

Charge d'Affairs of the US Embassy in Bucharest David Muniz told a US - Romania Business Bridges via Timisoara regional conference, on Thursday, organized by AmCham, that the US wants to have a growing relationship with Romania, mentioning, among the positive points, President Klaus Iohannis' announcement regarding the construction of a nuclear reactor, told Agerpres.

The US Charge D'Affairs said that it is a relationship that the US wants to further increase and other important areas have also been developed. He noted President Klaus Iohannis' announcement regarding the launch of the construction of a nuclear reactor, which is to be completed by 2028. The US official also mentioned the partnership regarding civil nuclear cooperation and the cooperation with Romania's Government in order to see what are the options and possibilities to invest in 5G and other generation networks. David Muniz said that the brutal invasion of Russia gave the perfect opportunity to see to what extent they can act on national security.

The US official added that there are also many economic ties that the US wants to develop in the western area of Romania, business ties, pointing out the existence of a large number of US investments in this area and the fact that large US companies have found a place in Timisoara.

However, he showed that there are also many US companies that talk about infrastructure issues, bureaucracy and corruption, as well as things that need to be worked on for the success of increased cooperation.

He went on saying that global alliances and partnerships imply transparency and stability, adding the need and desire to do more here, as a close partner and friend, pointing out that the US will support Romania to reach all its standards to become a competitive member of the OECD.

The Charge d'Affairs of the US Embassy in Bucharest expressed his desire to return to Timisoara in 2023, when the city will become the European Capital of Culture, and when the city will have the opportunity to share the experience with all those who shall visit it, and the AmCam will support this activity.

Within a meeting that the US delegation led by David Muniz had with Mayor Dominic Fritz, the two discussed the role of cities in the response to humanitarian crises, the importance of the investments of US companies in Timisoara and the potential of the city both economically and culturally, in the context of the year of the European Capital of Culture.