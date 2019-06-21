US military staff participating in Saber Guardian 19 by error damage crops in Ialomita County

Military staff with the US Army who on Thursday afternoon were acting in unfavourable weather conditions during the Saber Guardian 19 multinational exercise's training activities in the area of the Ialomita Island, have crossed by mistake with the armoured fighting vehicles an agricultural plot, their move resulting in damaging the crops, a release by the Press Office of the National Defence Ministry (MApN) informs.

The said zone was not located on the path previously agreed upon with the local authorities and the economic operators owners of the area's landplots.The source specified that "a committee made up of MApN officials and of the US Army is analysing the circumstances of the incident"."At 18:30, a reunion took place at the seat of the Stelnica town hall between the committee's representatives and the ones of the Stelnica town hall and the landowners, to assess the damages, establish the amount of the damages and the way they should be granted, in conformity with the National legislation and the bilateral accords in force," the MApN release added.