USR asks Senate to speed up Ombudsman appointment; proposes Peter Eckstein-Kovacs, endorsed by PNL and PMP

Save Romania Union (USR) Senators' leader Adrian Wiener asked Senate President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu on Thursday to initiate the procedures for the Ombudsman appointment, USR's proposal for this office, also endorsed by the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the People's Movement Party (PMP), being Peter Eckstein-Kovacs.

Senator Adrian Wiener points out that a joint meeting of the Senate and Chamber of Deputies Standing Bureaus needs to be urgently convened next week, taking into account that the Ombudsman position has been vacant since April 15.

"We want the office to be filled in as soon as possible, by the end of this parliamentary session. We have an excellent nomination, at the proposal of the civil society, in the person of Mr. Peter Eckstein-Kovacs. The Ombudsman office is extremely important. We have all realised this particularly over the past two years when Victor Ciorbea chose to be the ombudsman of criminals and not lift a finger to defend Justice. We are beginning Romania's reconstruction with hones people in public offices, and Peter is one of them," Adrian Wiener said according to a release sent to AGERPRES.

The Ombudsman is appointed in a joint meeting of Parliament's two Chambers on 5 years, with one tenure renewal possibility.

AGERPRES