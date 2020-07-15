USR: Decision in August 10 file - a slap in the face of peaceful protesters; a failure of PNL gov't

DIICOT's (Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism) decision in the August 10 file is "a shame" for the Romanian society, "a slap" in the face of the thousands of peaceful protesters and also a new failure of the Liberal government to make people trust the state institutions again, the representatives of the USR (Save Romania Union) have said.

They claim, in a press release on Wednesday, that closing this file means a failure of the PNL (National Liberal Party) Government "to fix things after PSD (Social Democratic Party).""The DIICOT decision to partially close the file regarding the violent acts of August 10 shows that the head of the Police and Gendarmerie at that time, and also the politicians who orchestrated the repression will go unpunished, with only their subordinated to be further subject to investigation. The DIICOT decision is a shame for the Romanian society, a slap in the face of the thousands of peaceful protesters, who saw their rights brutally violated and their health and integrity endangered. The DIICOT decision is also a failure of the Liberal government to fix things after PSD and to make people trust the state institutions again, by offering them, first of all, the truth," said the same press release.