USR MP Falcoi elected NATO Parliamentary Assembly vice-president

Save Romania Union (USR) MP Nicu Falcoi has been elected vice-president of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, being also reconfirmed vice-leader of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats group within the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, USR informs, told Agerpres.

"The position of vice-president of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly honours me and makes me very responsible, especially considering the difficult period we are going through. The NATO Parliamentary Assembly is a binder and a very important forum for discussion of hot defence and security and foreign policy themes and subjects, being a body that brings together 269 members from the national parliaments of the 30 NATO member states plus delegates from 11 associated countries, four Mediterranean associated countries, as well as eight parliamentary delegations of observers," Falcoi is quoted as saying in a press statement.

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly contributes to ensuring transparency in NATO policies through debates and reports and, implicitly, to the public's understanding of the NATO policies, according to USR.

In the last six years, the USR MP was "strongly" involved in the activities of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly and in the promotion of Romania's objectives, being vice-president of the Defence and Security Committee (DSC) and a member of the Mediterranean and Middle East Special Group (GSM) and Ukraine - NATO Interparliamentary Council (UNIC), according to USR.

"I have been a steadfast supporter of foreign policy themes on the USR agenda and made known our firm European and Euro-Atlantic position. Being a member and vice-leader of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats group, a group of which USR is also a part, was important backing to me," Falcoi is also quoted as saying.