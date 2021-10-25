USR not to vote for minority gov't; rebuilding coalition, distant prospect

The Save Romania Union (USR) will not vote for a minority government, the party's deputy chairman and spokesman Ionut Mosteanu, the USR floor leader in the Chamber of Deputies, said on Monday.

"I understand that he will come up today to present the government agenda, as if a government agenda, some good thoughts on paper, would be a guarantee. No, the guarantee is the good intentions and professionalism of the people who implement such an agenda and of course the majority behind the government (...) USR will not vote for a minority government. Now, we don't need a minority government. Two weeks ago, when Dacian Ciolos was the prime minister-designate, our first option was to rebuild the coalition, but or partners rejected us," Mosteanu told RFI radio broadcaster.

According to him, the prime minister-designate makes "normal steps," namely discussing with all political parties, Agerpres informs.

Asked under what circumstances USR would accept the restoration of the coalition with the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), Mosteanu said that such a scenario does not exist on the table yet, after "the PNL option, voiced by President Iohannis, was that USR is the source of all problems."

He added that "a 26-percent party cannot claim to have a divine right to invite others to form a government."