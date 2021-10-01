USR PLUS Congress / 1,200 delegates to elect National Bureau, validate new president

As many as 1,200 delegates from all over the country will be present on Saturday, in Bucharest, for the USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity alliance) Congress, in which the new National Bureau will be elected, as well as the new president of the alliance will be validated, agerpres reports.

The event will take place at Romexpo, but given the pandemic context, there will be a limit of 150 people at the same time in the vast hall of the exhibition centre.

The delegates who will express their option regarding the constituent of the new National Bureau will be divided by time flows, in order to cast their vote.Only vaccinated people can take part in the congress.For the National Bureau 93 USR PLUS members have submitted their candidacy, grouped in three lists, alongside three independent candidates.The Congress will start at 09:00 and will include the presentation of an election report for appointing the president, as well as a speech from the new chair of USR PLUS.Candidates will be presented for the National Bureau, the National Arbitration Committee and for the National Audit Committee.During the second day of Congress, on Sunday, the debates regarding changing the USR PLUS Status will take place in an exclusively online session.On this occasion the results of the elections for the National Bureau will be presented.The chairperson of USR PLUS is to be announced on Friday evening, October 1, at 20:00, following two rounds of elections which will took place online, throughout the last two weeks.After the first election, which ended on September 23, the co-chairmen Dacian Ciolos and Dan Barna remained in the competition.For the first election round as many as 32,815 from 44,114 members with a right to vote (representing 74.4% of the total) have expressed their option online, through the means of a secure platform. Dacian Ciolos received 15,111 votes (46%), Dan Barna 14,404 votes (43.9%), and Irineu Darau 3,300 votes (10.1%).The USR PLUS National Bureau will secure the executive leadership of the party alongside the president.During the month of May of this year, USR PLUS merged, when after the last years the two parties led by Dan Barna and Dacian Ciolos participated as an alliance to the elections for the European Parliament, Presidency, localities and county councils and Romanian Parliament.