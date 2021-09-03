USR PLUS: PNDL 3 leaves door wide open to fraud, enriches local barons

The third National Local Development Programme (PNDL 3) leaves the door wide open to fraud, enriches the local barons and helps Florin Citu (Prime minister, ed. n.) to win the leadership of the National Liberal Party (PNL), claim the representatives of the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS).

"These are the results of the PNDL until now: roads paved poorly, done in a rush, which will be destroyed by the first rain and which are a risk to road safety. And which have to be repaired months apart. What can result from a program with 50 billion RON done without a sense of responsibility, no verification and control mechanisms for the way the money are spent and what the results of the investments are? In no way the modernization of Romania. PNDL 3 leaves the door wide open to fraud, enriches local barons and the companies of their friends and helps Florin Citu win the chair of the PNL," write the USR PLUS representatives on Friday on Facebook.

In their opinion, "Romanians keep having poor roads and their money taken."