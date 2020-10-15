USR requests Senate bureau to speed up legislative process for citizens' initiative

Save Romania Union (USR) floor leader in the Senate Radu Mihail on Thursday submitted a request to the Senate's Standing Bureau to speed up the legislative process in the case of the citizens' initiative to revise the Constitution also known as "No convicts in public office", according to AGERPRES.

According to a USR press statement, USR's parliamentary group believes that amidst the ongoing health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is all the more important to speed up the legislative process for the initiative, as "the best time to organise a referendum" would be December 6, 2020, the date set for the general election.

"We believe that establishing a timetable that takes into account these considerations and that would avoid the multiplication of electoral events under pandemic circumstances would be proof of political responsibility," according to the statement.

In his request to the Standing Bureau, Mihail points out that legislative proposal L447/2020 "is unjustifiably stymied" and, despite the fact that the deadline for adopting a report on it by the Constitutional Boar and the Legal Commission was July 29, the report is still not adopted "due to successive delays" of the two boards.

Mihail also points out that, given that this legislative proposal "represents a major public concern of Romanian citizens," the USR Senate group is requesting the Standing Bureau to ask the two reporting boards to expedite the adoption of the report on legislative proposal L447/2020.

"We cannot be indifferent when more than a million Romanians say bluntly 'Enough, we no longer want amoral, lawless people in public offices!'. Their voice must be heard and turned into law, a law for all. We cannot postpones indefinitely the application of a minimum standard of morality in public life, namely that of not allowing those who have violated the law to make or enforce laws."