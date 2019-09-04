USR's Barna: I firmly condemn this attack and terrorist phenomenon that continues to make victims

Leader of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna has sent a message of condolences for the Romanian citizens who died in the terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, adding that the efforts to fight terrorism must be a major priority of the EU, NATO and member states, and also international partners.

"Romanian troops and diplomats in the conflict areas risk their lives every day alongside our allies, but they are not always that visible. One of them lost his life in the recent attack in Kabul, while saving his colleagues' lives. Condolences to the family and fast recovery to the wounded. I firmly condemn this attack and the perpetuation of the terrorist phenomenon that continues to make victims. The Kabul attack proves that we no longer afford such moments when we let our guard down, for terrorism and radicalization don't observe any rule of the international system. Which is precisely why we must not keep our eyes closed, not even for a second, in facing this constant danger. Combating terrorism must be a major priority of the EU, NATO and member states, as well as for our international partners," says the message posted by the USR leader on his Facebook page.A representative of the diplomatic mission of Romania in Kabul died and another was severely wounded in the terrorist attack on Monday night in Kabul, Afghanistan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informed on Tuesday.

AGERPRES