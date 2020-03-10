USR suspends public pre-campaign activities

The Save Romania Union (USR) leadership has decided to suspend street public pre-campaign activities and door to door direct distribution of promotional materials, amid coronavirus cases in Romania, USR Chairman Dan Barna wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

Barna also asked the government to present within the shortest time a plan of action to protect the economy and jobs in the context of the crisis caused by the coronavirus.''Areas such as transport, tourism, retail, public food service, industry are already experiencing the first effects. Unfortunately, others will follow. To be able to emerge from the crisis with as little damage as possible, we need to be prepared with support measures for the companies and their employees. My colleague, Claudiu Nasui, has already proposed a set of measures that can be implemented relatively quickly. (...) They can be supplemented with other actions after consulting all those who have a say in these matters: companies, investors, the financial system, trade unions,'' Barna wrote.According to him, an effective dialogue between real economy actors and authorities is key at this moment, and the public institutions must have a proactive, not a reactive attitude."In absence of this dialogue, we'll see the effects in the public budgets and the numbers of employment agencies," cautions the USR leader. AGERPRES