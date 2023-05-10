USR's Mosteanu: Handful of extremists allowed to cause chaos in Parliament; MPs should be checked for weapons.

Leader of the Save Romania Union deputies Ionut Mosteanu reproaches Interior Minister Lucian Bode that the Gendarmerie "allows" a few dozen people to block Parliament, told Agerpres.

"A handful of extremists are allowed today to cause chaos in Parliament (...) Now, I ask Mr. Lucian Bode: why does the Gendarmerie allow a handful of a few dozen people to block Parliament? It's not the first time you let them, Mr. Bode. You have let them fly freely through the City Halls, to invade Parliament's yard. Extremists must be stopped," Mosteanu said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

He mentioned that, at the entrance to the Palace of Parliament, an Alliance for Romanians' Union (AUR) collaborator was stopped after the Protection and Guard Service (SPP) representatives discovered four cartridges at the entrance gate. Mosteanu asked that all MPs be checked at the entrance.

"Today, it's about bullets. Last time, they broke into Parliament and vandalized an embassy car. What will happen next time? The USR is calling for all MPs to be checked for weapons at the entrance. Just like at the airport," the deputy stated.

Mosteanu also rejected the criticism of the AUR representatives who demanded the withdrawal of the law on the establishment of the National Observatory for Children.

"'Down with child thieves', they chant. And I tell you: no, today no one will steal any children. Using the propaganda techniques Simion learned from his friends in the Russian services, they scared people with a law that does just the opposite: it protects children from family separation. That's what the law says. It supports vulnerable families," the USR deputy explained.

The Bucharest Gendarmerie informed that the AUR protests taking place on Wednesday inside and outside the courtyard of the Palace of Parliament do not meet the legal requirements, and the participants were informed of this fact.