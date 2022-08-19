Victoria & Albert Museum collection to travel to Art Safari

Valuable works from the Victoria & Albert Museum collection in London will be on display at the tenth edition of Art Safari, September 23 - December 11, at Dacia-Romania Palace (Bucharest City Museum).

Called "Seeking Truth - The Art of John Constable," the exhibition curated by Emily Knight and Katharine Martin includes works by John Constable, but also by Albrecht Durer, Rembrandt van Rijn, Claude Lorrain, William Turner, Thomas Gainsborough, and Jacob van Ruisdael.

With over 80 oil paintings and engravings, the exhibition is built around John Constable (1776-1837), a great landscape painter, and his passion for art, given that John Constable was not only one of the greatest English painters, but also a great collector - his whole life he studied and collected the works of great masters.

"The partnership with the Victoria & Albert Museum, London, honours us and confirms the status acquired over time by Art Safari Bucharest, as the most important event of the Romanian visual arts community. Whereas in the International Pavilion you discover John Constable, in the Romanian Pavilion we exhibit one of the main travelling painters of Romanian art - Stefan Popescu. Breathtaking landscapes and a complex edition that deserves to be discovered especially on guided tours or Night Tours, visiting experiences highly appreciated by those who visit us," Ioana Ciocan, General Manager of Art Safari, is quoted as saying in an Art Safari press statement.

Also mounted at the International Pavilion will be a fresh contemporary exhibition, made in partnership with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Romania, "Poster Art. Byoungil Sun," a poster exhibition that is sure to be to the taste of Art Safari's younger audiences, Agerpres.

The Romanian Pavilion will comprise three art exhibitions: "Stefan Popescu. Travel Stories" (curator: Elena Olariu), made in partnership with the Bucharest City Museum; "Lilian Theil. A Smiling Old Woman" (curator: Raluca Ilaria Demetrescu), which brings to the public's attention a 90-year-old artist outside the norms who lives and works in Sighisoara; and "Mihai Muresan. Small Things" (curator: Ioan Sbarciu).

The exhibitions are open Thursday to Sunday, 12:00hrs to 21:00hrs.

Tickets at a 20% discount can be purchased on www.artsafari.ro until August 26, 2022.