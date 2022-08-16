Victoria Palace of Gov't to light up in red to mark Brancoveanu martyrs Remembrance Day

The Victoria Palace of Government will light up in red on Tuesday evening between 20:00 and 24:00 hrs to mark the National Day for the commemoration of the Brancoveanu martyrs and awareness of violence against Christians, the government informs.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared that this day represents a call for understanding and peace, noting that "there is no justification for violence whatsoever.""Even if those times of boundless struggle for supremacy, when human life was only worth a trifle seem long gone, regrettably we still see how innocent people fall prey to violence all over the world, for the mere reason that they share a different faith. In the middle of the 21st century, we are still witnessing conflicts that pit religions one against another and to which simple, innocent people fall victim. What we have been witnessing for almost half a year, right next to Romania's borders is painful, watching how a country is decimated by another country of the same faith, in a war in which millions die or are forced to flee their homes and where hospitals, schools and churches are not spared shelling," Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca said.Under Law No. 134/2020, August 16 was created the National Day for commemorating the Brancoveanu martyrs and for raising awareness of violence against Christians; institution headquarters and certain public landmarks are required to light up in red, and public commemorative events are organized on this occasion."The memory of the great ruler of Wallachia, Constantin Brancoveanu, protector of Romanian culture, faith and tradition, stays alive to this day, more than 300 years since his suffering martyrdom together with his four sons Constantin, Stefan, Radu and Matei, and with his counselor Ianache, as a symbol of the supreme sacrifice for the ancestral faith and for one's people," the government said in the release.