Video| Monopostul lui Gasly, în flăcări pe circuitul din Singapore

Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) s-a autoevacuat, vineri, din monopostul său care era în flăcări, în timpul încercărilor libere de la Marele Premiu de Formula 1 din Singapore. Francezul a scăpaat nevătămat, notează L’Equipe.

Monopostul a luat foc în zona boxelor, conform news.ro.

Focul a fost stins rapid cu ajutorul extinctoarelor şi pilotul a putut ieşi.

Marele Premiu din Singapore este a 17-a etapă a Campionatului Mondial de Formula 1.

A fiery moment for Pierre Gasly in the pit lane during FP2



The Frenchman escaped the cockpit and injury after his AlphaTauri car suddenly caught fire before the flames were extinguished #SingaporeGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/Iqzg4TPO1S