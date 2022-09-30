 
     
Video| Monopostul lui Gasly, în flăcări pe circuitul din Singapore

Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) s-a autoevacuat, vineri, din monopostul său care era în flăcări, în timpul încercărilor libere de la Marele Premiu de Formula 1 din Singapore. Francezul a scăpaat nevătămat, notează L’Equipe.

Monopostul a luat foc în zona boxelor, conform news.ro.

Focul a fost stins rapid cu ajutorul extinctoarelor şi pilotul a putut ieşi.

Marele Premiu din Singapore este a 17-a etapă a Campionatului Mondial de Formula 1.

