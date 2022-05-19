VIDEO Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca: We cannot talk about a future for our youth without trusting the European values

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday in Cluj that the future of our youth must be seen in the context of European values, which is why the young must directly participate in promoting these values.

"We cannot talk about a future for our youth without talking at least about what we need to consider when we discuss and analyze the European values, which values our young people need to promote. They need to get directly involved in promoting these values, especially in these context in which we can see how the values of democracy, the values of freedom, the values of the rule of law are are put to the test and disputed not at the table of dialogue, but by force, by the force of arms," said the PM, during a debate with the citizens.

In this context, he again condemned Russia's aggression in Ukraine.

"I also take this opportunity to strongly condemn and talk about the steps that governments, the EU, the North Atlantic Alliance are taking so that we can ensure the security of the Euro-Atlantic area, the security of the EU and the security of our citizens, and we want young people to be able to think and participate in everything that means local development, national development, European development in freedom and security," Nicolae Ciuca underscored.

He said local, national and European authorities need to engage in dialogue and co-operation at the same level.

"What we are doing today is a model activity, because on the same line, in the same place, we have together the local authorities, the national authorities and the European authorities. We have not put them in any hierarchy, they are on the same line, because the dialogue must to be carried out at the same level, in order to be able to have the same level of understanding and the same projection of future development for what we want to do," said Ciuca.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca took part in a local dialogue with citizens on the topic "Europe begins in Transylvania: democracy, education and youth. What follows after the Conference on the Future of Europe?" Participating in the meeting were, among others, the President of the European Committee of the Regions, Apostolos Tzitzikostas, and the Mayor of Cluj-Napoca, Emil Boc.

Also, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca has scheduled a meeting on the development of smart and cohesive local communities at Cluj-Napoca City Hall.

AGERPRES.