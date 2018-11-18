 
     
Vladut Simionescu, second at Judo Grand Prix in The Hague

vladut simionescu

Romanian judoka Vladut Simionescu ranked second in the +100 kg category on Sunday at the Judo Grand Prix in The Hague (Netherlands) after being defeated in the final by Ukrainian Iakov Hamo.

Also participating in the competition were Lucian Bors Dumitrescu (the 60 kg category), Alexandru Raicu (73 kg), Marcel Cercea (81 kg), Luca Kunszabo, Valentin Radu (both 100 kg), Alexandra Pop (48 kg) Loredana Ohai and Corina Stefan (both in the 57 kg category).

The competition included 412 judokas from 62 countries, 242 men and 170 women.

