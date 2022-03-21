Volume of construction work rises by 12.9 pct in January

The volume of construction work has increased in January 2022, as a raw series, by 12.9% over January 2021, yet has reduced by 62% compared to the previous month, according to information published, on Monday, by the National Institute for Statistics (INS).

Thus, in January, as a raw series, on elements of structure, there were increases recorded in maintenance and current repairs work (+19.6%), capital repair work (+11.6%) and new construction work (+11%). Furthermore, in objects of construction, residential and non-residential buildings have increased by 37.7% and 25.7%, respectively. The volume of construction work has dropped by 6% in engineering constructions.

According to INS data, as an adjusted series depending on the number of working days and seasonality, the volume of construction work has increased in total by 9.4%. In what regards structural elements increases were noted as follows: maintenance and current repairs work (+16.0%), capital repair work (+8.7%) and new construction work (+7.1%).

Depending on objects of construction, residential and non-residential buildings increased by 38.4%, and by 24.7%, respectively. The volume of construction work in engineering constructions dropped by 11.7% pct.