Volume of Romanian-Turkish trade was 9.4 billion dollars in 2022, up by 12.5%

The total volume of Romanian-Turkish trade was 9.4 billion dollars in 2022, up 12.5% compared to the previous year, the Bucharest Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIB) announced on Thursday.

According to the quoted source, of this amount, 3 billion dollars represents export, down by 3.9%, and 6.4 billion dollars is import, up by 22.2%.

On December 31, 2022, 17,602 companies with Turkish capital were registered in Romania (3rd place) with a subscribed capital worth 950 million dollars, which places Turkey in 14th place among the investing states in our country.

A meeting of the president of the CCIB, Iuliu Stocklosa, with a delegation of Turkish businesspersons, representatives of eight companies from the chemical industry, members of a profile cluster of the Izmir Chamber of Commerce, took place at the CCIB headquarters. The event took place on the sidelines of an economic mission organized by the Izmir Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with the Turkish Ministry of Commerce, in Romania, between April 25 and 28.

The main objective of the meeting, which was attended by the economic advisor of the Embassy of the Republic of Turkey in Romania, Erdal Onat, aimed to identify business and investment opportunities by the participating companies, including potential Romanian partners.AGERPRES