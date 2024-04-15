We are concerned about the security situation in the Middle East, says ForMin Odobescu

Foreign Affairs minister Luminita Odobescu said on Sunday, in the context of Iran's attack on Israel, that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in contact with Romanian embassies in the region.

''We are deeply concerned about the security situation in the Middle East. Romania strongly condemns Iran's attack on Israel and calls for the avoidance of further escalation. We are following the situation closely and are in contact with the Romanian embassies in the region,', wrote Luminita Odobescu on the X platform.