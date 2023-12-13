We should be at the forefront of Ukraine's reconstruction, says Economy minister Oprea

Romania should be "at the forefront" of Ukraine's reconstruction process, Economy Minister Radu Oprea told the international conference "Ukraine's Reconstruction and Romania's Strategic Role", held in central Sinaia.

"We must also talk about tomorrow, and tomorrow means (...) the next step, Ukraine's reconstruction. I believe that today Romania is blessed, geography is our ally. We used to be on the border of the European Union, the last border. Today we are in the front line and we should also be at the forefront of Ukraine's reconstruction," Oprea said.

He added that during his visits to the United States and Germany, he told Western companies that they could participate in the reconstruction of Ukraine with the subsidiaries they have or can open in Romania.

"Moreover, it is also about what Romanian and Romanian companies will do, because we want to be part of this effort. We have an important role in construction, because we want to participate with building materials, engineers, qualified personnel, alone or together with other companies. (...) I believe that Romania has today this opportunity to become the best logistic centre for Ukraine's reconstruction, which means benefits for the Romanian people," Radu Oprea added.

Officials from home and abroad will participate, on Wednesday and Thursday, in the international conference "Ukraine's Reconstruction and Romania's Strategic Role", organized by the New Strategy Center in Sinaia.