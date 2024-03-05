Weber: I support the decision for someone from Central-Eastern Europe o be in the lead of Europe

President of the European People's Party (EPP) Manfred Weber said on Tuesday that he supports the decision that we need someone from Central- Eastern European countries also in the lead of Europe for the next mandate of the European institutions, told Agerpres.

Weber was in Bucharest for the EPP Congress, scheduled for March 6-7, and held a joint news conference alongside National Liberal Party (PNL) national chairman Nicolae Ciuca.

"The EPP is the party of Central and Eastern European countries, and that's why the current situation, that no one from the Central-Eastern European countries is the lead of European institutions, is for the next mandate not accepted at all. I support the decision that we need someone from Central- Eastern European countries also in the lead of Europe," Weber said.

He went on to say that "Romania is respected at European level" and that the outcome of the ten years of Klaus Iohannis' leadership in Romania is impressive, mentioning in that regard the rule of law, the fight against corruption and economic success.

"What PNL, Nicolae Ciuca and President Iohannis showed is that Romania is respected at European level. The voice of the two leaders counts on European level when we are sitting together and we are discussing issues," Weber said. However, he added that he cannot get involved in the democratic election of future EU leaders.

He said that for the upcoming elections at a European level, especially PNL is presenting a strong list of candidates, adding that Romania has to take competent people in the European Parlaiment.