Wholesale trade turnover, up by 16.6 pct, as unadjusted series in H1, 2021 (INS)

Wholesale trade turnover (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased, in nominal terms, both as unadjusted series and as workdays and seasonally adjusted series by 16.6 pct and 13.2 pct, respectively, in H1, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020, announces the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Thus, turnover in wholesale trade (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased, in nominal terms, by 16.6 pct overall, as unadjusted series, in the period January 1 -June 30, 2021, year-over-year (YoY), due to the increase in wholesale trade of consumer goods, other than food (+ 22.1 pct), the specialized wholesale trade of other products (+ 20.9 pct), the non-specialized wholesale trade (+ 19.1 pct), the wholesale trade of other machinery, equipment and supplies (+ 17.0 pct), the wholesale of food, beverages and tobacco (+ 12.3 pct), wholesale of computer equipment and telecommunications (+ 11.9 pct), wholesale of raw agricultural products and live animals (+ 10.6 pct) and wholesale intermediation activities (+ 6.0 pct).

Turnover in wholesale trade (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), as workdays and seasonally adjusted series, increased overall in nominal terms by 13.2 pct, in H1, 2021, YoY.Wholesale trade turnover (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), increased overall by 5.4pct, in nominal terms, as unadjusted series, in June 2021, compared to the previous month, due to the increase in wholesale trade turnover of other machinery, equipment and supplies (+ 19.0 pct), brokerage activities in wholesale trade (+ 10.6 pct), wholesale of food, beverages and tobacco (+ 10.5 pct), wholesale of consumer goods, other than food (+ 7.7 pct), specialized wholesale of other products (+ 5.4 pct), non-specialized wholesale (+ 4.7 pct) and of wholesale of computer and telecommunications equipment (+ 4.6 pct), agerpres reports.On the other hand, wholesale trade in raw agricultural products and live animals decreased by 21.5 pct.Turnover in wholesale trade (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), increased overall by 2 ,5 pct, in nominal terms, as workdays and seasonally adjusted series, in June 2021, compared to the previous month.Turnover in wholesale trade (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), in nominal terms, increased overall by 22.7 pct, as unadjusted series, in June 2021, compared to June 2020, due to the increase in wholesale turnover in: raw agricultural products and live animals (+ 39.5 pct), specialized wholesale of other products (+ 33.6 pct), consumer goods, other than foodstuff (+ 33.0 pct), other machinery, equipment and supplies (+ 23.7 pct), non-specialized wholesale trade (+ 18.3 pct), intermediation activities (+ 13.7 pct) and food, beverages and tobacco (+ 10.6 pct).Wholesale of computer and telecommunications equipment fell by 5.9 pct.Turnover in wholesale trade (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), in nominal terms, increased overall by 19.0 pct, as workdays and seasonally adjusted series, in June 2021, compared to June 2020.