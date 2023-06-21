Wholesale turnover advances 4.7pct in Romania four months into 2023.

The turnover in Romania's wholesale trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles, increased in the first four months of 2023 in nominal terms, y-o-y, both unadjusted and adjusted for working days and seasonality by 4.7% and 7.9% respectively, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS), told Agerpres.

The April 2023 turnover in the wholesale trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles, unadjusted, decreased in nominal terms by 17.7% overall on a monthly basis.

When adjusted for working days and seasonality, it decreased in nominal terms by 2.2% overall.

The April 2023 turnover in the wholesale trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles, unadjusted, decreased in nominal terms by 2.0% overall from April 2022.

When adjusted for working days and seasonality, it increased in nominal terms by 4.8% overall.