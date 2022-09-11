Women's handball: CS Rapid Bucharest wins its first match in Champions League

CS Rapid Bucharest won its first match played in the Champions League in women's handball, 31-27 (16-12) against Lokomotiva Zagreb, on Saturday evening, in the capital of Croatia, in Group B.

Rapid led almost the whole match, except for the first minutes, with a maximum advantage of seven goals at various times (23-16, 27-20).

Eliza Buceschi scored 6 goals for the Romanian champion, Alexandra Badea 6, Alexandra Lacrabere 5, Lorena Ostase 4, Orlane Kanor 4, Marta Lopez Herrero 2, Jennifer Gutierrez Bermejo 2, Ainhoa Hernandez Serrador 1, Sorina Grozav 1.

Rapid's Croatian goalkeeper, Ivana Kapitanovic, finished with 11 shots saved (35.48pct).

The hosts' goals were scored by Klara Birtic 6, Stela Posavec 6, Lara Buric 3, Tena Petika 3, Mia Tupek 2, Terezija Curic 2, Kristina Dramac 2, Marija Kaludjerovic 1, Sanja Dabevska 1, Leonida Gicevska 1.

Lena Ivancok stopped 12 shots from entering the gate (28.57pct).

The referees were Norwegians Eskil Braseth and Leif Andre Sundet, and the EHF delegate was Slovenian Janko Pozeznik.

The CSM Bucharest - Krim Mercator Ljubljana will be played on Sunday, in Group A. AGERPRES