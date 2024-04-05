Women's handball: Victory for Romania against Bosnia-Herzegovina, in EURO 2024 preliminaries

The Romanian women's national handball team defeated Bosnia-Herzegovina, with a score of 37-16 (17-8), on Thursday evening, in Cazin, in a Group 1 match of the European Championship - EHF EURO 2024 preliminaries.

The Romanian team, which had already secured the first place in the group, won this game in stride, after winning 49-18 in the round.

The goals of the team coached by Florentin Pera were scored by Bianca Bazaliu 8, Lorena Ostase 7, Andra Liviana Moroianu 5, Stefania Stoica 4, Elena Bianca Voica 3, Elena Rosu 3, Daria Bucur 2, Eva Kerekes 2, Alicia Gogirla 2, Oana Doina Bors 1.

Bianca Curment had 10 interventions (52.63%), and Diana Ciuca managed 4 (40%).

Anica Gudelj had 6 interventions (15%), and Anisa Selimovic 1 (25%).

The match was refereed by Metodija and Mihajlo Ilievski, both from North Macedonia, and the EHF delegate was Montenegrin Rados Rakocevic.

In another match, Croatia beat Greece 24-13 away.

Romania occupies the first place, with 10 points, followed by Croatia, 6 points, Greece, 4 points, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 0 points. The first two teams in each group qualify for the final tournament, as well as the four best third-placed teams.

On Sunday, April 7, the last games in the group will take place, Romania - Greece (Buzau, 19:00) and Croatia - Bosnia-Herzegovina (Zagreb, 19:00).

Source: AGERPRES