Women's ski jumping World Cup round in Rasnov, cancelled due to high temperatures

The women's ski jumping World Cup round in Rasnov, a competition that was supposed to take place in the period February 16-18, has been cancelled due to unfavourable weather conditions, the Romanian Ski-Biathlon Federation announced on Thursday on its Facebook page.

The competition was cancelled after temperatures of up to 14 degrees Celsius over the past few days, unusual for this time of year, led to melting snow.

"We are very sorry that we will not be able to witness again this season the sporting show that the best ski jumpers in the world would have given on the Rasnov ski slope. The weather conditions of the last few days have made it impossible for us to host this World Cup stage," said Secretary General of the Romanian Ski-Biathlon Federation Puiu Gaspar.

Romania has been organising World Cup stages since 2013, being part of a select circuit of countries chosen by the International Ski Federation to organise such competitions.