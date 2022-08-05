World Athletics U20 Championships Cali: Mihaela Maria Blaga ranks 14th in 3,000-m steeplechase final

Romanian athlete Mihaela Maria Blaga ranked 14th in the final of the 3,000 steeplechase event, which took place on Thursday, on the fourth day of the World Athletics U20 Championships Cali (Colombia), managing a time of 10min50sec24 /100.

Mihaela Blaga ranked last in the final dominated by the African sportswomen.

First-ranked was Kenyan Faith Cherotich (9min16sec14/100), followed by Ethiopians Sembo Almayew (9min30sec41/100) and Meseret Yeshaneh (9min42sec02/100), respectively.

In the women's 100 m steeplechase event, Iulia Grigoroiu (13sec65/100), managed to reach her personal best, and Cosmina Balaban (13sec66/100) managed to reach a new personal best, both qualifying for the semi-finals with the 15th and the 17th score in the series.

On Friday, August 5, we have two representatives in the finals, Ramona Elena Verman, in the long jump, and Sorana Tutu, in the 10,000-m march.

Romania participates with 20 athletes (14 girls and 6 boys) in the World Athletics U20 Championships Cali, hosted by Cali (Colombia) between August 1-6, Agerpres.