Yet another container loaded with household waste tracked down in Constanta Port southern area

Border police, acting under the coordination of a Constanta Appeals Court prosecutor, identified on Tuesday in the southern area of the Constanta Port yet another container carrying household waste shipped from the UK to the Bucharest-based company that had imported 25 containers with a similar load, the Coast Guard informed.

The physical inspection of the container conducted on Tuesday by a joint team of Coast Guard border policemen, workers of the Constanta South Agigea Border Customs Office and officers of the Environmental Guard and the National Authority for Consumer Protection, revealed that it was loaded with unusable waste.

"Following the control, the authorities banned the respective contents from entering Romania and the waste was reloaded into the container to be shipped back to the country of origin," the Coast Guard said in a statement.

Two Romanian citizens aged 36 and 33, respectively, and a 34-year-old British citizen are being investigated for having facilitated the transport to Romania from the UK, via the Port of Constanta, of 25 containers with unusable household waste.

Border police are conducting investigations under the coordination of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Constanta Court of Appeal, for the crime of internationally trading waste with the violation of the relevant provisions and the presentation of fictitious documents to the customs authority.