102 cases with Omicron variant confirmed, Jan 16-22

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) has informed that, in the week of January 16 - 22, 102 cases with the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 were confirmed, of which 27 are variants of "concern", and 74 "of interest".

According to INSP, until January 22, 9,904 cases with the Omicron variant were confirmed. Of these, 3,014 cases were confirmed with the BA.2 sub-variant (30pct).

INSP shows that, until January 22, a number of 18,513 sequencings were reported to INSP-CNSCBT.

The 102 sequencings last week were reported by INSP (62) and INCDMM Cantacuzino (40).AGERPRES