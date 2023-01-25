 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

102 cases with Omicron variant confirmed, Jan 16-22

Berita Harian
Omicron

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) has informed that, in the week of January 16 - 22, 102 cases with the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 were confirmed, of which 27 are variants of "concern", and 74 "of interest".

According to INSP, until January 22, 9,904 cases with the Omicron variant were confirmed. Of these, 3,014 cases were confirmed with the BA.2 sub-variant (30pct).

INSP shows that, until January 22, a number of 18,513 sequencings were reported to INSP-CNSCBT.

The 102 sequencings last week were reported by INSP (62) and INCDMM Cantacuzino (40).AGERPRES

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.