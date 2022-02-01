 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

1,146 cases of COVID - Omicron strain - confirmed by Jan 30

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
salvari UPU covid urgenta ambulanta

A total of 1,146 COVID cases with the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 were confirmed in Romania until January 30, the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) reported on Tuesday, Agerpres reports.

According to the INSP, in the week of January 24-30, 248 cases with the Omicron variant were confirmed.

As of January 30, 9,434 sequencing processes had been reported to the INSP - CNSCBT, of which 278 in the past week. The 278 sequencing processes were reported by the National Military-Medical Institute for Research and Development "Cantacuzino" (184) and MedLife (94).

To date, 8827 cases of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern have been confirmed, of which 5,925 Delta and 1,146 Omicron. The confirmation rate with worrying variants was 94pct.

Of the 5,925 Delta COVID cases, 30 were confirmed in the past week.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.