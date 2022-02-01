1,146 cases of COVID - Omicron strain - confirmed by Jan 30

A total of 1,146 COVID cases with the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 were confirmed in Romania until January 30, the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) reported on Tuesday, Agerpres reports.

According to the INSP, in the week of January 24-30, 248 cases with the Omicron variant were confirmed.As of January 30, 9,434 sequencing processes had been reported to the INSP - CNSCBT, of which 278 in the past week. The 278 sequencing processes were reported by the National Military-Medical Institute for Research and Development "Cantacuzino" (184) and MedLife (94).To date, 8827 cases of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern have been confirmed, of which 5,925 Delta and 1,146 Omicron. The confirmation rate with worrying variants was 94pct.Of the 5,925 Delta COVID cases, 30 were confirmed in the past week.