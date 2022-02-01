 
     
14-day COVID-19 notification rate reaches new record high in Bucharest City

The 14-day COVID-19 notification rate in Bucharest City on Tuesday is 21.65 cases per 1,000 population, according to the Public Health Directorate (DSP), Agerpres reports.

It is the highest such rate ever recorded in the city.

On Monday, the rate was 19.88 per 1,000 population.

The notification rate has risen sharply since the beginning of 2022.

Thus, on January, 1 it was 0.72 cases per 1,000 population rising to over 3 on January 12 and increasing rapidly ever since. On January 18, the rate 6.15 and going up to over 16 on Saturday, January 29.

