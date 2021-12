1.497 new cases of COVID-19 and 37 casualties in last 24 hours

As many as 1,497 new cases were registered of people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 in the last 24 hours and 37 casualties were reported, including one prior, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Thursday, agerpres reports.

"According to the existing data at the National Intervention Management and Coordination Centre (CNCCI), on December 30, 2021, at 10:00, in the 24 hour interval there were 1,497 cases registered of people positive with SARS-CoV-2. Furthermore, 37 casualties were reported, including one prior," the GCS specified.