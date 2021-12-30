1,497 new COVID-19 cases in more than 39k tests in past 24 hrs

As many as 1,497 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the last 24 hours, with more than 39,000 tests being carried out, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Thursday, agerpres reports.

Of the 1,497 new cases, 191 are in reinfected patients, tested positive at a period of more than 180 days after the first pass through the disease.Until Thursday, 1,807,223 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been registered in Romania, of which 11,212 are in reinfected patients, tested positive at a period of more than 180 days after the first passage through the disease.According to GCS, 1,737,543 patients were declared cured.At the national level, 11,042,986 RT-PCR tests and 6,008,769 rapid antigen tests were processed.In the last 24 hours, 10,848 RT-PCR tests were performed (4,841 based on case definition and medical protocol and 6,007 on request) and 28,609 rapid antigen tests.Apart from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 186 people were reconfirmed positive with COVID-19.