17,473 people in institutionalized quarantine

Emergency Public Health
In the territory of Romania, in institutionalized quarantine there are 17,473 persons, another 47,003 people being in isolation at home and under medical monitoring, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Sunday.

According to the quoted source, since the entry into force of the Military Ordinance no. 2 and so far, 2,113 persons who did not comply with the period of self-isolation were placed in institutionalized quarantine.

Also, 125 people in quarantine left the location where they were placed, for which the measure of quarantine was ordered for a new period of 14 days.

