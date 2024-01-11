 
     
18 people of whom 5 rushed to hospital, rescued from the mountain in the last 24 hours

18 people of whom 5 rushed to hospital, rescued from the mountain in the last 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, 18 people were rescued by mountain rescuers, five of them being transported to hospital, Salvamont Romania announced on Thursday in a post on its Facebook page.

In the last 24 hours, 17 calls were received at the Salvamont National Mountain Rescue Dispatch requesting emergency intervention of mountain rescuers, the source says.

Most calls, nine in number, were received by Prahova Mountain Rescue, followed by Brasov Mountain Rescue, with four calls.

"There were also 24 calls asking for advice and information about different tourist routes in the mountain area and ski areas," Salvamont adds in the post.

