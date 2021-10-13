1,889 COVID-19 fines levied in last 24 hours

Law enforcement in Romania levied 1,889 COVID-19 fines totalling 331,508 lei in the last 24 hours for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the novel coronavirus information task force, reported on Wednesday.

Also a criminal file was drawn up for thwarting disease control.

Violations of the COVID-19 protection norms can be reported to the 0800.800.165 toll-free line set up by the Ministry of Interior, with the calls being taken over by a dispatcher in an integrated system and distributed to the local structures for verification.