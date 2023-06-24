19 Iraqi and Syrian nationals found hiding in trailer of truck at Negru Voda Border Crossing Point

A number of 19 Iraqi and Syrian nationals, who tried to illegally cross the border into Romania from Bulgaria, hiding in the trailer of a truck, were detected by police officers at the Negru Voda Border Crossing Point on Saturday, Agerpres reports.

The Coast Guard informed, in a press release, that a Turkish citizen presented himself at the border control, driving a semi-trailer truck, loaded, according to the documents accompanying the goods, with sanitary items, transported from Turkey to Ukraine."Following checks carried out by the Romanian border guards, together with the Bulgarian border guards, it was observed that the upper part of the tarpaulin was cut off and 19 foreign nationals were found hidden in the cargo compartment of the semi-trailer. Following checks, our employees established that 15 are Iraqi nationals and 4 are Syrian nationals (18 men and one woman)," the release said.According to the source, the 19 persons were taken over, under the Romanian-Bulgarian readmission agreement, by the Bulgarian border authorities, for further investigations and for the necessary legal measures to be taken.